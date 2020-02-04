advertisement

“Know Your Worth”, the new collaboration between Khalid and Disclosure, was very well supported on pop radio this week.

“Know Your Worth” was recorded by 60 pop stations monitored by Mediabase and is considered the most added song of the format.

Selena Gomez’s “Rare” follows as a close second. The follow-up “Lose You To Love Me” landed at 59 stations.

advertisement

An additional number of 42 Slots Lizzos “Cuz I Love You” in third place. Meghan Trainer’s “Nice To Meet Ya” (with Nicki Minaj), which was supported by 40 stations, took fifth place.

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” takes fifth place with 32 new stations.

This week’s other pop radio options: Doja Cats “Say So” (6th), The Weeknds “Blinding Lights” (7th), Noah Cyrus’ “July” (8th), Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight” ( 8.) 9th-most), Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (10th-most, tie) and Black Eyed Peas & J Balvins “RITMO” (10th-most, tie).

advertisement