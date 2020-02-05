advertisement

Conor McGregor’s hopes of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov may have been dashed after his rival reported on a second fight saying “Give me $ 100 million so I can beat up this idiot again? I don’t think that’s reasonable.”

Khabib achieved a convincing win at the first showdown at UFC 229 in October 2018. That night, after their fight, there was an ugly fight between the two belligerent camps.

McGregor spent 15 months outside the octagon after the defeat before returning last month to defeat Donald Cerrone in the round of 16.

This week, Khabib manager Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ that Saudi Arabia would be willing to raise a whopping $ 100 million for a Khabib fight if McGregor or Floyd Mayweather Jr. were his opponents.

However, Khabib, who is due to defend his light belt against Tony Ferguson on April 18, did not seem interested in competing against McGregor again.

“Why do I need so much money? For example, there are so many organizations … there is not only soccer for the blind, there is sambo and other sports,” he said when he spoke to reporters in his hometown of Dagestan.

“Let [UFC] give it to them if they don’t know what to do with the money. But give me $ 100 million so I can beat up this idiot again? I don’t think that’s rational.

“What will happen after a fight – nobody knows. I’m not worried. I’m surprised that people even ask me about a rematch.

“It seems that people want to continue the celebrations after the fight. Everyone saw what happened in the octagon. I controlled the fight at every turn.”

“I did everything I wanted to do to him – he even gave up. How can we talk about a rematch? We can only talk about persistent celebrations and making money.”

Khabib said his only priority for now is to focus on Ferguson.

“I have an argument on April 18,” he added. “A very serious fight. I have been training day and night for the past month and a half.

“I was in good shape where I should be 70 days before a fight. I feel great.”

