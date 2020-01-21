advertisement

“We didn’t want women and boys to appear in a negative light.”

KFC has apologized for an advertisement in Australia in which two boys are watching a woman’s breasts.

In the 15-second display for the Zinger Popcorn Box, a young woman checks her reflection in the window of a car.

She looks at the back of her shorts first before pulling back into a low-cut top. At this point the window rolls down and shows two boys staring with their mouths open while their mother is watching unimpressed.

The KFC ad received over 54,000 views on its YouTube channel in three weeks and was also shown on television.

In a short statement to Associated Press on Tuesday, KFC said: “We apologize if anyone has been offended by our latest advertising. We didn’t want women and boys to appear in a negative light. “

Collective Shout, a grassroots movement that fights objectification by women, has condemned the ad.

“This normalizes the idea that annoying a woman and respecting her face when the opportunity arises is only natural,” said Melinda Liszewski, Campaign Manager for Collective Shout, to Tom Elliot of 3AW.

“The advertising agency has created a scenario in which it objectifies the woman and tries to disguise her as an accident with this story.

“It’s a stereotype that is imposed on boys by adults,” she said.

