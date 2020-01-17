advertisement

San Diego State Basketball has had a better week this week than almost any other team in the country. Can you take on Nevada?

San Diego State Basketball won on Tuesday night in Fresno, a team they found difficult to beat on the street. The same night, Duke, who is one of the six teams ahead of SDSU in the AP poll, suffered his second heavy defeat this season. Then, on Wednesday, Butler, another team in front of them, lost home and Auburn lost to make San Diego State the last undefeated team in college basketball.

The same night, New Mexico was brought to its knees by the State of Colorado, leaving only one team in the mountain west when the Aztecs faced each other. The SDSU’s win over Fresno State was the 18th in a row that it started the season with and brought them 7-0 in the conference. Their dominance was somehow just enough to get them to number 7 in the country, however that should change on Monday when they can extend their winning streak to 19 by beating Nevada.

Nevada’s week (and the season as a whole) was not that pleasant for the wolf pack. They are 11-7 this season and have shared their last eight. This includes a loss to the US state of Utah, which Wyoming barely managed in one game. Nevada is 4-2 in the conference game and has not yet won a signature. So if you want to turn Steve Alford’s first season into something other than a disappointment, you have to start turning things around with a win on Saturday.

The matchup takes place on Saturday evening at the Viejas Arena, where Nevada has not won since joining Mountain West. Here are three keys to the state of San Diego to keep this trend and its unbeaten records alive.

