advertisement

Duke Basketball has overcome one of the most difficult hurdles when they defeated Syracuse in the Dome on Saturday night. They watch their rival UNC over the weekend without looking for Beantown for the Eagles of BC.

When Duke Basketball defeated the Syracuse Orange 97-88, they did so in front of one of the biggest regular season spectators in basketball history. Syracuse didn’t quite make the top 3 of all Duke games in the Carrier Dome, but it was still an electrical environment and fed that energy to jump out early and lead most of the first half.

Note the phrase most often when Duke ran back at the end, taking a four point lead at half-time. The Blue Devils closed with a 6-0 run and a 12: 4 run in the last few minutes to challenge the crowd that roared from the start. Elijah Hughes and Marek Dolezaj, who reached a career high with 22 points, let themselves cool off in half.

advertisement

Duke did not, however, and quickly took control of the game with her own hot start to the second half, which further calmed the loud crowd. The Blue Devils really defended themselves and wouldn’t let the Orange shooters get shot down by three.

As a result, Syracuse and Hughes and Buddy Boeheim, the ACC frontrunner in made three, shot just 23% of three to win from outside the bow with 3: 16 and a total of only 10: 32. Despite the shootout, the Cuse came back into play with great games by Joe Girard and Dolezaj.

Syracuse has been 7-2 in their last nine with Dolezaj fouling from their two losses. He is an important part of their success and, like Girard, who was probably looking to show Coach K what he’d been missing since he chose the Cuse before Duke last year, he delivered.

The Blue Devils had control of sales, some casual and others caused by a Syracuse press that effectively made them come back in. In total, Duke had 19 sales with just 19 assists, which was a recipe for disaster this season for the Devils. In their three losses, they had negative sales to support ratio and can hardly have survived since they had one-to-one pressure in this metric.

Duke, however, will take the win in a series that has become one of the competitive games of the regular season. Now it’s a team from the Boston College Eagles that saw a hard-fought win against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Chapel Hill on Saturday when Cole Anthony returned. He had 26 points and only one turnover. OUCH!

Yes, it’s an excavation. In a previous article I wrote, see why rivals revel in each other’s grief, but as they say, to Cincinnati. In this case to Boston, but you know what I mean.

advertisement