CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Braxton Key scored 19 points in the last 5 minutes, including two critical 3 points, and Virginia defeated Clemson 51: 44 for the 10th consecutive Wednesday night.

Key also got eight rebounds, while Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards for Virginia (15-6, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The incumbent national champion has won three consecutive times since losing four times in five games.

Aamir Simms scored 16 points for the tigers (11-11, 5-7). Clemson had possession of the ball twice in the last few minutes and brought a silence over the John Paul Jones Arena, but Key did a 3-pointer each time. After only making 8 out of 45 attempts in his first 17 games, he was 4 to 6 from across the board.

Key’s first big 3 ended in a 12-3 run for the tigers, which drew them within 36:34 minutes before the end. After closing again within 42-39, Key made another 1:28 and ended the free throw with a 1-1 chance to increase the advantage to eight by 51 seconds.

Jay Huff had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers were a bit like Virginia in their offensive difficulties. In games where they could not score 70 points, they played 2-10 against the nation’s most stingy defense. In the losses, they failed to hit 60 points six times, with a low of 45 (Yale) and two times 44 (Wake Forest, Virginia).

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ very deliberate approach to attacks sometimes seems to have the same impact on them as a baseball pitcher who works very slowly and impairs his defense, causing concentration problems or sluggishness. They often seem to be looking for someone who is ready to take a shot rather than someone who is open to take a shot.

NEXT

The tigers return home on Sunday evening to face Notre Dame.

Virginia travels to No. 5 Louisville for a Saturday afternoon competition.

