Rutgers basketball is the first time in 40 years, and it took a long time.

Rutgers Basketball is on the right track for his first appearance in an NCAA tournament since the 10 days of the Atlantic and it shouldn’t shock anyone that Steve Pikiell is the one to lead this turnaround. The former UConn Point Guard brought his toughness with him from his game days wherever he got from there. As a player in the first 4 UConn teams from Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun, he quickly learned that the weak did not survive. In coaching circles, Calhoun was considered one of the toughest but most beloved head coaches in the industry, which affected a young Steve Pikiell.

After learning from his former coach for a year, he made several stops in New England before joining Stony Brook. This small school in New York had moved to Division 1 a few years before it arrived and needed some stability. Pikiell has provided this and much more for the sea wolves. After the difficult first three years, the Jim Calhoun disciple had a team full of players and was ready to take East America by storm. The next 8 years resulted in seven winning seasons, four championships in the regular season, a conference tournament championship and an overall record of 172-89.

After a 2015/16 season that ended in an NCAA tournament, Steve Pikiell received a call from the Scarlet Knights. His first four seasons at Rutgers were almost identical to those at Stony Brook. It starts with three tough seasons, followed by an outbreaking fourth season when he has all the players he wants on his squad. This seems to be this breakout season, as the former ridicule of the Big East and now the Big Ten rank 24th in the latest AP poll.

Let’s take a closer look at this Rutgers Scarlet Knights team from 2019-20 and see what makes them so special.

