Butler Basketball seems to be recovering from the season’s second loss when he takes on DePaul. What does it take to win?

Despite its success, Butler Basketball has had a very strong record this season that deserves to be included in the AP Top 10. However, more and more challenges are approaching, and the most pressing challenge is an upcoming matchup on the road with DePaul. Although the Blue Demons dropped each of their first four games to start the conference game, they are a talented team and the Dawgs must be ready.

Every conference game is vital for Butler to win the regular season title. However, this is particularly important as the team hopes to get back on track at home after the last game at Seton Hall. It was a highly competitive defeat for the Dawgs against a very good opponent, but a disappointing one considering that they were in the lead with 10 at half-time.

Now that three of the next four games are on the program, Butler has to prove once again that it is not only one of the best teams at the conference, but also one of the best in the country.

DePaul is another unique challenge as it is a team that hopes to get back in touch with the NCAA tournament after a difficult period to start the conference game. This is a tremendous opportunity for the Blue Demons to add a unique home win to their potential resume after the season. The Dawgs, on the other hand, will strive to be 3-0 on the road during their Big East schedule.

As the tip quickly approaches on January 18, let’s dive a little deeper into this matchup. This preview will destroy DePaul a little more, hit three keys to Butler’s success, and then provide a prelude to Hark’s Bark.

