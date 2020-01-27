advertisement

Butler basketball returned to its winners last week by defeating Marquette. How can the Dawgs keep this up on the Georgetown street?

Butler basketball needed overtime, but was back on track in the last game with a win over Marquette at home. While this performance wasn’t consistently pretty, it still ended in a win after the Dawgs lost their last three games. It looked like the team had won a bit of Mojo in this competition when they won, even though they had to play without Christian David (ACL slip) and Aaron Thompson (wrist – day after day).

Some players have shown great performance to make up for these losses, and so the Dawgs were victorious. Kamar Baldwin’s exploits were undoubtedly the focus, but he would not have been able to do so without the efforts of Henry Baddley, Bryce Nze, and a number of others who have done well to keep Butler in the game. It was a complete team effort to stand out from the crowd, to overcome the difficulties and to reach 16-4 (4-3 BE) in the season.

Looking ahead, the 16th ranked Bulldogs will now be tasked with driving to the country’s capital to defeat Georgetown. Even if the Hoyas are not classified nationally, there is no “easy game” in the Big East, and this is especially true for playing on the street. Georgetown only plays for 12-8 (2-5 BE) in the season, but is 2-1 at home in the conference game and is still hoping for an NCAA tournament.

This matchup is a big game for both teams. Butler will try to assert himself as a Big East contender while Georgetown is aiming for a home win that will rebuild his resume. Let us give you a deeper look into the preview of the competition from the butler side with information about opponents, keys to success and a pregame edition of Hark’s Bark.

