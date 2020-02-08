advertisement

Butler Basketball is fresh from a huge home win over Villanova. What will it take to win the street against an aspiring Marquette team?

This Big East season was absolutely crazy. While Seton Hall has emerged as a clear favorite to win the league by three games at the top of the overall standings, all five teams appear to be in the race for second place. Villanova is currently in second place, but the winner of the upcoming game between Butler and Marquette will catch up.

It may be early February, but every competition has a lot to offer in terms of the Big East classification at the moment.

Butler and Marquette both seem to be in the running for a high seed at the Madison Square Garden conference tournament in a few weeks, and both have played well lately. The Dawgs won three of their last four, while the Golden Eagle won five out of six. Both are 6: 4 in the conference game and this is obviously a crucial matchup.

Butler won the first match against Marquette in extra time at Hinkle Fieldhouse a few weeks ago. It is important to mention that Butler’s star player Aaron Thompson has been out because of an injury and has returned since then. The same goes for Marquette’s Greg Elliott, who is a solid reserve keeper who could extend the time for this competition (he played only seven minutes in MU’s last game).

Most of all, this will be a matchup between two of the conference’s biggest stars. Markus Howard is a clear candidate for the National Player of the Year award, but Butler’s Kamar Baldwin is damn good on his own. This has what it takes to be a potentially exciting matchup that affects seeding in both BET and NCAAT.

Now let’s dive a little deeper into this matchup

