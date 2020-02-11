advertisement

Butler Basketball suffered a tough loss to Marquette in his last game. How will the Dawgs get back up against Xavier at home?

Butler-Xavier is one of the most underrated rivalries in the country. Over the past few seasons, burgeoning hatred has emerged between the two programs, as this is a highly anticipated matchup every year. While this rivalry may not be on the same level as some others in the country (Duke-UNC, UL-UK, etc.), it is one of the best matchups in the “new” Big East.

This upcoming issue at Hinkle Fieldhouse on February 11th will add another page to the storybook that contains the argument of the 2009 matchup, which depending on the fandom is known as either the “Water Fountain Game” or the “Shot Clock Game”. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. While one is safe in the NCAA tournament and one is in the bubble, the two teams tend in opposite directions.

advertisement

Butler is still considered number 4 or number 5 for big dance next month, but didn’t look like the same team yet. The loss of Christian David for the season and Aaron Thompson for three games undoubtedly affected it, but there were other factors as well. Head coach LaVall Jordan’s team will be ranked 19th in the country in this game after matchups with Villanova (home) and Marquette (away) last week.

Xavier, on the other hand, started this season extremely slowly without meeting the high expectations. In the past few weeks, however, the Musketeers have switched on the nozzles so that most bracketologists can get to the right side of the projected cutting line. They have won three games in a row, including two on the street to reach this point, and will be looking for that rivalry win to continue their hot game.

This has what it takes to be a very interesting game. Butler may be the better team on paper, but it’s reasonable to argue that Xavier is the better team at the moment. However, the Dawgs will have a home advantage, and a loud amount should be on hand for the matchup of the rivalries.

Now let’s dive into this Butler-centric competition preview without further ado.

advertisement