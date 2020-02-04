advertisement

Butler Basketball suffered a home loss in their last game. What do the Dawgs need to defend Hinkle with Villanova this time?

Butler Basketball disappointedly lost its last game when the team was unable to defend their home court against Providence. The continued absence of Point Guard Aaron Thompson was unmistakable in this competition, and the Dawgs are keen to get him back on the pitch and come back on track with a win in the next game. However, this isn’t a guarantee either, as knocking out Villanova is a tough task, and Thompson’s status for competition remains in the air.

Hinkle Fieldhouse is usually a harsh environment that can give Butler a serious home advantage, but the team has lost two of their last games in the famous building. Getting a win against Villanova on February 5 will not be easy, but the team will likely be favored. The Dawgs are still holding a very strong 17-5 (5-4 BE) record and this game is very important if they want to continue leading the conference.

Villanova (17-4, 7-2 BE) is easily one of the best teams at the conference and will rank 10th in the AP Top 25 poll in this game. The Wildcats lost their last home game against Creighton by 15 points, which was a disappointing performance for the team. You will also hope to regain your winning opportunities on the street in this game.

Now that the tip is approaching quickly, let’s dive a little deeper into this matchup from the home team’s side. Given that Butler has already played Villanova this season, there will be no enemy information in this preview. Instead, I’m going to go over the analysis of three possible keys to success and a pregame edition of Hark’s Bark.

