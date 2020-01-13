advertisement

Butler Basketball has moved up to 5th place in the AP poll this week, but will next have the job of defending his home court against the nationally ranked Seton Hall.

Butler Basketball was one of the most impressive teams in the country to start this season, making it number 5 in the AP survey. Despite the start of the season with low expectations, the Dawgs set a 15-1 (3-0 BE) record. Given Butler’s high quality of victory, the team has become a legitimate competitor for the Big East and national titles. However, the next opponent of the team fulfills the same criterion.

Seton Hall will be Butler’s next challenger when he arrives at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 15 for an exciting fight between high-level opponents. While the Dawgs are in 5th place in the country, the pirates currently hold 18th place. After a lot of star power and an elite defense, the pirates sit at 12: 4 (4: 0 BE) in the season and compete in a six-game winning streak.

Here’s a quick overview of how these teams behave on paper:

NET Ranking: Butler – 2. | Seton Hall – 19th

KenPom ranking: Butler – 4th | Seton Hall – 13

Adjusted pace: Butler – 330. | Seton Hall – 123

Adj. efficiency: Butler – 25. | Seton Hall – 39

Adj. Def. Efficiency: Butler – 6. | Seton Hall – 10th place

These two teams are pretty evenly together and represent the last unbeaten teams in the Big East game. As a result, they should be considered the favorites to win the regular season title. This Indianapolis meeting marks a crucial game at the start of the conference plan to name a leader on the Big East. Butler is currently considered the better team and has the home advantage, which is why he will likely be the favorite.

Nevertheless, this will be a very difficult challenge for the home team. Now that the tip is approaching between the two opponents of the ranking, let’s go a little deeper with a game preview. This article provides information about Seton Hall, three potential success factors for butlers, and a pre-release version of my Hark’s Bark.

