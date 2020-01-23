advertisement

Butler basketball is currently in a three-game race. What must the Dawgs do to win Marquette at home?

Butler Basketball once climbed to 5th place in the AP poll, but has since lost three games in a row. While none of the defeats were resume killers in any way, the team did not perform exceptionally well in any of the games. Above all, the Dawgs’ performance at DePaul was the worst of the season. This losing streak in three games was definitely disappointing, but also came during the toughest phase of the schedule for the entire season (including the future).

With this, the Dawgs will try to regain their former form in the past while playing five of their next seven games at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The first of these competitions will be played against Marquette, who currently has three victories against Xavier (at home), Georgetown (away) and St. Johns (at home). The golden eagles are currently sitting at 14: 5 (4: 3 BE) in the season and should face Butler with their strong offensive and star power a big challenge.

Here’s a quick overview of how these two teams fit together:

Marquette Golden Eagle (14-5, 4-3 BE) at Butler Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3 BE)

NET Ranking: Marquette – 27. | Butler – 9

KenPom ranking: Marquette – 32nd | Butler – 15

Adjusted pace: Marquette – 40th Butler – 325

Adj. efficiency: Marquette – 26. | Butler – 34

Adj. Def. Efficiency: Marquette – 61st | Butler – 19th

It is relatively clear that the teams are fairly evenly matched. Butler is rated higher across the board and has a better resume at this point in the year. However, with his current winning streak Marquette brings significantly more positive impulses to the matchup.

There are definitely a few fun individual matchups in this game and both teams will aim for a big win. As the clue approaches, we’ll take a look at a butler-focused preview of the competition.

