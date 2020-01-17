advertisement

UConn Basketball (10-6) will meet # 14 Villanova (13-3) on Saturday afternoon to win against an old Big East rival and soon become a conference opponent. What are the keys for UConn to gain a signature?

UConn Basketball hits the street on Saturday at 12 noon and does not meet # 14 Villanova. Villanova has won nine of his last ten games, including a win over Kansas that will enter this match. UConn receives a double overtime against Wichita State, in which the Huskies played a strong second half.

UConn is the loser of three of the last four and wants to get on the track again. A win against Villanova would be very helpful. UConn was realistically out of a wide range at this point, the NIT is a more likely target.

The Huskies lost the Junior Tyler Polley last weekend due to a knee injury at the end of the season. The junior had started every game this season and made a big contribution with an average of 9.5 points and 3 rebounds. His two threes per game were the best of the team.

With the loss of Polley, newcomer James Bouknight got his first of hopefully many for the huskies against Wichita and had 16 points, 6 rebounds. He was a real ray of hope for UConn this season and must spark a spark against Villanova.

UConn is always between 31 and 34 against Villanova. The game is broadcast nationwide on Fox Sports 1. The game begins on January 18 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. Here are the keys with which UConn can create the big surprise.

