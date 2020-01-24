advertisement

On Saturday, UNLV Basketball will have the chance to give San Diego State the first loss of the season while taking the lead in the mountain west. Here are some keys to an upset victory.

Probably the most touted game at Mountain West this season will take place on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas as the conference’s two biggest surprises, # 4 and undefeated San Diego State, take on UNLV basketball.

Brian Dutchers Aztecs (20-0, 9-0) were selected to take second place behind Utah State, but not many expected them to be unbeaten * at the time of the season at this point. T.J. Otzelberger’s Runnin ’Rebels (11-10, 6-2) were selected to occupy 7th place. They are currently in second place at the conference and have the chance to win with one win in a game in the loss pillar of the Aztecs.

San Diego State has systematically topped the rankings this season, but they won the rankings with just two of their 20 wins with less than nine points, including a two-point home win over San Jose State. But it is the defense of the Aztecs that were their staple. You have given 56 points per game, which is the fourth lowest sum in this sport.

When Otzelberger was hired by UNLV this summer, most thought it was a good hiring, but it would take a few seasons for things to go in the right direction. At the start of the schedule, it looked like rebuilding the Runnin rebels after a 5-8 start might go a long way, but something clicked after losing to Pacific. UNLV has won eight of its last ten victories, including victories over New Mexico and Utah State. In this game, they only achieved two single-digit wins.

The UNLV could be moving ahead with the reconstruction schedule and giving the state of San Diego the first loss that would be the greatest victory of the Otzelberger era. To achieve this, they have to play their best game of the year against their toughest opponent. Here are some of the biggest keys to UNLV’s success.

