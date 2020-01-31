advertisement

Butler Basketball has recovered from losing three games with two wins. What do the Dawgs need to beat Providence at home?

Butler Basketball has won the last two games and is back on track after three losses. Although it doesn’t seem particularly impressive for a country’s top 25 team to win games against Marquette (home) and Georgetown (away), the Dawgs have overcome significant difficulties in both competitions. Above all, Butler was forced to play in Aaron Thompson (day by day) and Christian David (season loss) for the first time throughout the season without two large spins.

With these two wins in the past, Butler will now return home hoping to complete a Providence season sweep. The brothers have always been a thorn in the side of the Dawgs in recent years and this has what it takes to make another very difficult game. Winning three times in a row in the Great East will not be possible for many teams this season, but Butler is on the verge of his second such series.

On the other hand, providence will enter this game after dropping its last three competitions. While the brothers in the Great East are still alone in fourth place 4-4, this course has been disappointing lately as they had a chance to score some big wins. Providence is currently 0-4 against the top 4 of the conference and it will be eager to draw the surprise in it.

Providence seems to always find a way to cause butler attacks, and that could be the case again. Will the Dawgs be able to take the call and defend his home court? We’ll find out soon.

With the forthcoming clue between the Dawgs and the brothers, let’s take a closer look at this matchup from the home team’s perspective. This piece will break down three potential keys to success for the Dawgs and then include a pregame edition of My Hark’s Bark. Since Butler has already played against Providence this season, there will be no opposing Intel area in this preview.

