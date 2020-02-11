advertisement

The playoff race is heating up and too many teams are fighting for very limited places. Here are key players for NHL teams in the playoff bubble in the west.

The two NHL divisions of the Western Conference are very different. The Central Division has three clear playoff teams (St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars) and the last four teams are fighting for a place on the wild card. Nobody is safe in the Pacific.

In the Pacific, the Vancouver Canucks are just four points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes, which are fifth in the division. It’s a tight race and these teams will need their key players to make big strides. Here are the key players for each of the western teams that are in the playoff bubble.

Calgary Flames – Sean Monahan

While captain Mark Giordano has a thigh injury week after week, the responsibility to be the big leader in the locker room is with Sean Monahan. As one of the longest serving Flames players and deputy captain, the team around him will endeavor to guide them through a very intense and important final phase of the season.

Monahan has had one of the worst offensive seasons of his career and as a top line center, this has a negative impact on the team’s production. The Flames was one of the top rated teams in the NHL last season and was one of the worst this year. If Calgary wants to stay in the race, his offensive players have to wake up and it starts with Monahan.

His connection with Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm is the key to Flames and if they can produce again it will make Cam Talbot and David Rittich’s life a lot easier. What made the Flames so dangerous is their depth of offensive killers and they have all remained silent this year, with Lindholm being the only player to outshine 20 goals (22). If they can’t get it going again, it’s going to be a tough year for Calgary.

