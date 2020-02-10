advertisement

The playoff race is heating up and there are a number of teams fighting for very limited places. Here are the key players for the Eastern Conference bubble playoff teams.

While hockey is a team sport, star players are necessary to separate the good teams from the big ones. These players will be crucial if their teams want to be successful in the playoff race, especially when it comes to how competitive the wildcard spots are this season.

Here are the key players for every bubble playoff team in the East.

New York Islanders: Semyon Varlamov

The New York Islanders don’t have a list of names that pop out. This is a very professional team that works hard and plays a strong team system to win. They don’t score much (only 2.9 goals per game) and have only one player with more than 20 goals (Brock Nelson has 21). However, the islanders are playing a very strong defense system that works so well that Barry Despite winning the Jack Adams Award last season.

No matter how good the team defense is, with the system implemented, the goalkeeper is the most important piece. The month of January was not a good one for the team because they went 4: 5: 2 and slowly went under in the Metropolitan Division.

An important reason for this decline was the lack of success that Semyon Varlamov had online this month. In seven games, he had a record of 1: 5: 1 and a saving of 900 percent, in addition to the worst 6 goals of the season that were scored in one game. With the islanders’ offensive battles, a bad goalkeeper will sink their ship. As long as Varlamov cannot regain his dominance in the fold, the islanders will continue to slide slowly in the overall standings.

