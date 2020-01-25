advertisement

Syracuse Basketball defeated Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon in a game in which they won for the fifth time in a row. Here are the main takeaways for the orange.

The season of the Syracuse Orange didn’t start exactly as they wanted it to. After finding themselves back in 500 basketball after the first ten games of the year, the season looked almost like a write-off. We have another ten games on the track in which the Orange went 8-2. Syracuse Basketball’s apparently catastrophic season has dropped by three sixty and now looks much better.

On Saturday afternoon, Orange took their fifth straight win with a 69-61 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. It was by no means the most dominant performance, but there were many game periods in which the orange looked like an extremely strong outfit, like last month. With this win, the Orange improved to 13: 7 in the season. The conference record of 6-3 is even more impressive.

At the moment, Cuse is only behind Louisville, Florida State and Duke – three of the best teams in the country – in the ACC classification. That doesn’t mean much at the moment, but after the questionable first few months of the season it turns out that this Orange team is starting to play together and win basketball and that their season is far from over.

If Jim Boeheim’s team can further improve results against their competitors – especially those of a higher caliber – there is a chance that this team will end the season with a very credible curriculum vitae and if they deal more consistently with what they are doing right now they might make some noise when the tournament teams are announced.

