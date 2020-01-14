advertisement

Defenses can win championships, but a team needs a strong offensive to reach the Super Bowl.

The Browns officially announced on January 13 that Kevin Stefanski had been hired as the 10th full-time head coach since 1999, and fifth since Jimmy Haslam bought the team in 2012.

The deal will run for five years, said Adam Schefter of ESPN. Since Bill Belichick was in Cleveland from 1991 to 1995, no Browns coach has spent five years in office.

37-year-old Stefanski, who played college football at Penn, was on the Viking coaching staff from 2006 to 19. He was their offensive coordinator for the last three games of 2018 and 2019.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin as the Cleveland Browns’ next head coach,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam in a statement. Who could develop a deep understanding of what they expect from their players, hold them accountable and safely manage the challenges and opportunities that arise during a season? Kevin is an example of these qualities and more. “

Haslam hired Rob Chudzinski in 2013, Mike Pettine in 2014, Hue Jackson in 2016, Freddie Kitchens in 2019 and now Stefanski. Pettine, currently the Packers’ defensive coordinator, is the only one in the group with a defensive coaching background. Gregg Williams, the interim coach for the last eight games of 2018, is the defensive coordinator for the Jets.

Stefanski was one of eight candidates interviewed for the job that opened when Kitchens was released on December 29. Haslam in particular voted on the recommendation of Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta Stefanski ahead of Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Stefanski also beat Eric Bieniemy, Greg Roman and Brian Daboll – the Chiefs, Ravens and Bills offensive coordinators – as well as the 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, the first candidate interviewed in the coaching search, was hired by Dallas on January 6 as a coach for the cowboys.

“It is of course very exciting for me and my family,” said Stefanski in a statement. “We’re really looking forward to moving here and settling in Cleveland and experiencing the adventure of everything.

“From my professional level, I couldn’t be more eager to work with this group. I think we have some really good players here. I think we have some excellent people in this building. I know we have to add a GM and add some more pieces to this puzzle. I think the eager part for me is to go to work, buckle up and put together a program. Before you know it, the players are back in the building and we will build an offensive, defensive, etc. system.

Stefanski had less experience as a coordinator than anyone interviewed while looking for a kitchen replacement, but that didn’t work against him. In fact, DePodesta recommended hiring Stefanski in January last year after being the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for only three games.

“He has an enormous ability to communicate well and communicate with his players, has experienced many facets of a team and knows how to put them in the best position to be successful and at the same time to build a successful culture,” it says in the Haslam declaration. “Kevin, (wife) Michelle and her family will be a tremendous asset to the Cleveland community, and we look forward to having him lead our soccer team.”

Stefanski will fill out his coaching team in the next few days. Meanwhile, DePodesta and Haslam are looking for a manager who is compatible with Stefanski.

The Browns asked the Eagles for permission to ask Andrew Berry, Vice President of Football Operations, and the Vikings for permission to ask Deputy Director General George Paton to interview them for the job as director general.

The Browns asked the Colts for permission to interview Deputy Director General Ed Dodds, but Dodds declined to be interviewed, a source confirmed on January 13.

