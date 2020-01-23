advertisement

George Paton could have moved to the top of the line as a leading candidate to become the Browns’ next general manager.

Paton, currently deputy director general of the Minnesota Vikings, spent January 22nd at Brown’s headquarters in Berea for a second interview to accept the job that started when John Dorsey and team owner Jimmy Haslam split up on December 31st, when Dorsey did not separated accept a downgrade.

advertisement

Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam said on January 2 that he would let the new head coach influence the hiring of the next general manager. That was before the search committee appointed Kevin Stefanski as head coach.

Stefanski was an assistant coach with the Vikings from 2006-2019. He and Paton worked together in Minnesota for 13 years.

The new # Browns trainer Kevin Stefanski talks about finding a general manager. pic.twitter.com/BObiOyavNX

– Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider), January 23, 2020

Stefanski hosted the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Show at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Cleveland on January 22. He was deliberately vague in a media meeting when asked about the general manager search.

“I think we had some really qualified candidates,” said Stefanski. “It’s always fun to talk to everyone about football. I think we collect information as we go.”

Stefanski was asked about his relationship with Paton and whether this would be decisive for Paton.

“My relationship with him is very similar to my relationship with almost everyone in this (Viking) building,” said Stefanski. “It’s a great place. I will miss a lot of these people and I turned to them and told them that. But definitely a lot of special people in this building.

“I don’t want to pick anyone out. I just know that Dee and Jimmy (owners of Haslam, Browns) went out of their way to make sure we hire some really skilled people and get them back into our building and talk to them and understand the shared vision that we all have. I think it was a good process. I don’t think we have a schedule (to hire a general manager). “

Paton’s main competition for this job comes from Andrew Berry, vice president of football operations for the Eagles. Berry worked in Browns’ front office from 2006 to 2008.

Haslam hired Berry four years ago when he promoted salary manager Sashi Brown to Director of Football Operations. Brown, Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta and Berry carried out the design of the Browns in 2016 and 2017.

Paton had other chances of becoming general manager, but declined the chance of becoming GM of the New York Jets. He is considered an enthusiastic talent assessor.

Berry was still with the Browns when he and DePodesta preferred to hire Stefanski over Freddie Kitchens in 2019. Stefanski would have a connection to both candidates if Haslam would ultimately switch to Berry.

The new general manager will have the final say on the 53-man list, no matter who gets the job, Haslam said.

Stefanski will have the final say on matchday.

In other news, Stefanski confirmed Bill Callahan’s hiring as an offensive coach. He also confirmed that he will keep special team coordinator Mike Priefer and special team assistant Doug Colman.

Stefanski also decided to keep coach Stump Mitchell. The rest of Freddie Kitchens’ 2019 employees were fired.

Stefanski was also vague about his plans to hire an offensive coordinator. He could hire a quarterback coach and be his own offensive coordinator.

“That remains to be seen, but we are definitely looking at all the options when trying to put together a baton,” he said.

advertisement