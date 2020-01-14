advertisement

Positivity is underestimated. So it’s nice to each other.

2019 could go down in history as one of the darkest (and perhaps most silly) years. At the beginning of a new year – indeed a new decade – it is more important than ever to do what we want it to do.

We not only wanted to welcome positive vibrations for the future and be generous, we also wanted to start 2020 with a special edition dedicated to the sounds of summer. After all, there’s no better time of year than Australian summer and I don’t know anything about you, but nothing elevates the mind or heals the soul better than music.

I am very pleased that Kevin Parker from Tame Impala is on our front page in this issue. The new album of the enigmatic singer, which is undoubtedly one of the largest music exports in the country, will repeat us again next month for the mind and the eardrum.

There is no doubt that Parker’s time is now. The international stars Dominic Fike and Lil Nas X can be seen as well as the controversial but convincing characters of the Australian drill OneFour, whose story you must have on the horizon.

In terms of new horizons, after seven years at GQ and in Australia, I made the very difficult decision to continue. And I know what you think: when is the better time to return to the UK than in the middle of winter? What did I say about the joys of Australian summer?

It was such a privilege to run this great brand and although there is so much that I will miss – not least the weather – I am so pleased to have Jake Millar the reins for the March / April 2020 edition hand over to the magazine. He was a wonderful companion during my time at GQ and is competently supported by Christopher Riley, who will act as GQ’s deputy editor. Together, they will deliver the momentum, direction and drive to further advance GQ as the leading lifestyle title for men in the country. So, good luck to me.

Thank you for having me in Australia. Thank you for continuing to support GQ. Enjoy the topic and remember: stay positive and be generous wherever you go in 2020.

The January / February 2020 issue of GQ Australia will go on sale on Monday, January 20.

