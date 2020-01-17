advertisement

5 years. Currents was founded five years ago and even in the past, these guitar riffs and synthesizer chords continue to dominate the radio, our own playlists and the charts. As if we were living on a ground hog day of our choice, the music of Tame Impala seems to be constantly in turmoil, as if Kevin Parker’s warm voice would give us a false sense of security and security against the backdrop of political turmoil and national unrest Hope. It is not unreasonable to take this into account as this is the power of Parker. The front man of Tame Impala is the most sought after artist, and if there is the Midas touch, Parker has it – everything he touches turns into gold or at least a hit in first place.

There’s not much you can write about Parker or Tame Impala that hasn’t been said yet. Currents saw Parker write, produce, perform, record, and mix the album in his home studio in Perth, Australia. But while most Australian acts need some catatonic momentum to get their names across the pond in the US or UK, Tame Impala’s success was almost instantaneous.

On their first two albums, the crowd grew around a significant fan base that was only reinforced by the release of currents. The band received a Grammy nomination and directed some of the largest festivals in the world. Parker, who has since worked with the most famous musicians like Mark Ronson and emerging talents like POND, is undoubtedly the master of pop. And with Tame Impala’s new album “The Slow Rush” coming out soon, it’s time to dive into Kevin Parker’s world.

Alternative career goals

In 2015, Parker went to the controversial Reddit internet playground to enable fans and Reddit users to participate in a number of live chats. As always with these things, the questions ranged from serious (“Has fame changed you?”) To bizarre (“Which of the ninja turtles is your favorite?”). One question that struck concerned the other ambitions.

When asked what he would be if he weren’t a musician, Parker replied: “A scarf designer. Because a well-designed scar is difficult to get. “He is not wrong.

Musical influences

Parker has often honored other artists for their unique sound and approach. He particularly admires Kanye West. When asked what contemporary music he has been listening to recently, Parker referred to Kanye. “His open trust in judgment and doubt has something that, for someone who asks me as I do, is only an incentive to move forward as an artist… and gives you confidence to continue to do it. Second guessing and hesitation and doubts are such obstacles for artists, especially nowadays. I can’t help thinking that Kanye found the antidote. ”

Famous fans

In 2016, Rihanna released ANTI, which included a cover version of Tame Impala’s “New Person, Same Old Mistakes”. The band leader had to make a statement that Rihanna’s camp had requested Parker’s approval, but later it became known that SZA Rihanna Parker was presenting music. In an interview with Billboard, Parker said, “It’s pretty funny because when I wrote the song, I imagined a female R&B voice singing it. When I heard Rihanna sing, I thought,” Oh, wow , the song is what I originally thought it would be. ”

View this post on Instagram

LAST BEFORE ALBUM. Now outside.

A post by Tame Impala (@tameimpala) on January 7, 2020 at 10:18 p.m. PST

A Gaga career step

After working with Mark Ronson, Parker signed a collaboration with Lady Gaga on her album Joanne, which he called a “career move”. But after inspiring her first single, “Perfect Illusion,” Parker said the project was “something so personal and” has become so important to everyone involved. “In the video clip for the song, Parker can be seen playing the drums.

Forays into hip-hop

Parker continued his impressive collaboration and was recognized as a producer and co-songwriter with Travis Scott’s Astroworld. He worked with other songwriters such as Weeknd, Mike Dean, Pharrell and others for “Skeletons”.

A brush with a risk of fire

While taking a temporary stay in Malibu, Parker had to evacuate due to the wildfires in California that destroyed thousands of homes and wildlife in the area. He posted a photo on Instagram showing the house and equipment lost in the fire, claiming that he only made it with his laptop.

View this post on Instagram

RIP all this equipment (and someone’s nice house) in Malibu. I did it with my laptop and the Hofner. My heart breaks for the animal world

A post shared by Tame Impala (@tameimpala) on November 10, 2018 at 3:24 am PST

Marriage and McD’s

In February Parker married his girlfriend Sophie Lawrence at an intimate meeting (yep, sorry ladies). While love is something to be celebrated, catering was not quite what you’d expect from a wedding, with sources claiming that McDonald’s apparently took care of it.

favorite albums

While Parker firmly believes that he doesn’t have a “number 1” album, his favorites determine the range of genres and styles. His favorite albums include: All by Air – Talkie Walkie, Supertramp – Breakfast in America, Michael Jackson – Thriller, QOTSA – Rated R.

