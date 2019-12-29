advertisement

Muscat is associated with fighting hikers

Socceroo makes Arnie smile a lot

Kevin Muscat is about to make a European appearance with the Belgian top club Sint-Truiden.

The Belgians want to recruit Muscat for their technical staff and hope to win the former Melbourne Victory coach for their next game against Kortrijk on January 19.

It’s a big breakthrough for Muscat, although he can’t officially be a head coach at Sint-Truiden until he completes his UEFA Pro coaching license.

advertisement

Asian Football Confederation coach badge – d. H. Coaching courses completed in Australia are not recognized in Europe.

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

Former Melbourne Victory head coach Kevin Muscat will switch to Sint-Truiden. Picture: AAP / James Ross

Therefore, the 46-year-old Muscat will probably play a technical role in Sint-Truiden. He may switch to head coach as soon as he receives his pro badge, probably in the European summer.

Muscat will take Perth Glory Analyst Luciano Trani to Belgium. The duo will be leaving in the coming days.

Sint-Truiden, a humble club that has never won a Belgian title, last won a cup in 1998, winning the Belgium Cup.

Sint-Truiden is currently eleventh, although Yohan Boli (10 goals) is the second best scorer in the league.

media_cameraVictory fans pay tribute to Kevin Muscat. Picture: AAP / Julian Smith

He applied for the job in Millwall a few months ago and had a number of meetings with clubs in England, Scotland and Europe during a one-month trip to Europe.

The former tough man from Wolves, Crystal Palace, Glasgow Rangers and Millwall is still known across Europe after a nine-year career before moving to Victory in 2005.

Muscat has been linked to Western Sydney Wanderers, whose coach Marcus Babbel has been under pressure this season.

Muscat had also been associated with Rangers in recent years and had traveled to the Confederations Cup 2017 as a Socceroos assistant with Ange Postecoglou employees.

Muscat won two titles as Victory coach after replacing Postecoglou as successor to Holger Osieck for Socceroos in October 2013.

advertisement