Fresh out of his exit from the Dancing On Ice competition this weekend, former Republic of Ireland footballer Kevin Kilbane has reason to celebrate after offering his screen partner Brianne Delcourt.

The pair of skaters first met on the set of the ITV dance performance in September, and had a close relationship with each other while practicing for the live performances. After the performances kick off in January, they confirmed that they were also all loved.

Speaking about “Lorraine” last week, Kevin admitted that “it all happened very quickly” for the couple, and that he knew he had fallen in love with the American professional dancer “right away”.

In a recent upload to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning, Brianne posted two videos that were recorded by onlookers while Kevin knelt down. Before doing the traditional proposal method, however, Kevin sang a few lines from the Dubliners’ well-known song ‘Grace’.

He sang: “With all my love, I put this wedding ring on your finger / There will be no time to share our love because we have to say goodbye.”

As you can see, Brianne was taken in a bit of shock, exclaiming to Kevin Kilbane: “Are you f *** ing serious?”.

Getting together, she managed to take a picture with her new fiance, sparkler and all. She captioned the photo with, “It was worth the wait. Kev, you made me the happiest girl in the world. You are my fairytale ending.”

.

