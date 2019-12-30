advertisement

Alain Vignault’s team bumps into Sharks on Saturday night.

ANAHEIM – Holiday Road Trip wins have been hard to get for the Flyers lately, and Sunday night’s game was no exception.

One night after a 1-6 drubbing in San Jose, the Flyers had to fight to extend their game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Flyers won 2-1 when Kevin Hayes scored the winning goal in a breakaway 1-7 in OT.

Jake Voracek started the game with a precise pass from the Flyers zone.

In contrast to the catastrophe against the sharks on Saturday evening, the Flyers played a much sharper control style against the ducks.

Result: 1: 1 after two game periods.

The Flyers did not start promising and scored a goal after only 35 seconds.

Defense attorney Eric Gudbranson has honored. His point shot won through some players before handcuffing goalkeeper Brian Elliott.

The Flyers countered with a goal from Sean Couturier to 9:45.

Couturier was able to postpone a rebound by joining Voracek. Couturier stuck the puck between goalkeeper John Gibson’s pads for his eighth goal in the last seven games against Anaheim.

Control was tightened in the second phase. The flyers held the ducks for almost the first 12 minutes without a shot.

One of the best chances for Flyers was rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who scored both Gibson saves after a first shot and a subsequent rebound.

“The first period was a difficult start for us, but we reacted well and slowly took the lead,” said Michael Raffl at the first break. “In the end, there was a good penalty and we have to keep the momentum going.”

The aviators entered the game with a record of only 2-12-3 on their last four vacation week trips (and beyond).

Elliott made his 16th career start against the ducks. He was only 3-8-3 in this competition with a 3.22 goals-against-average and 0.880 percent save.

The Flyers suffered a two-man disadvantage in the third section when Mikhail Vorobyev and Matt Niskanen quickly went to the penalty area.

Raffl takes care of faceoffs

After stopping 10 games with a broken finger, Raffl returned to the game and actually took on a middle position, which included taking off innuendo. Raffl was a 3: 3 draw in the first two periods.

“It’s more fun to play than to look in the press box from above,” he said.

Big differential

The Flyers have a goal difference of plus-31 at the Wells Fargo Center, which is the biggest lead in the NHL of 10 goals until Friday’s promotion. It’s a completely different story on the way. Before Sunday they were a minus 21. James van Riemsdyk played his 300th game for the Flyers against San Jose on Saturday evening. Defender Philippe Myers was a healthy scratch in favor of Robert Hagg. Myers Plus-18 is eighth in the NHL.

