He joins Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny ​​for Bruins game

PHILADELPHIA – Although the Flyers are still in the second half of their season, they are still trying to establish a permanent chemistry in their lines.

A typical example: For the game against the Boston Bruins on Monday evening, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault anticipated a major change, relegated Kevin Hayes to first place in the middle and moved Sean Couturier to a second row.

Hayes was to skate with Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny, couturier with Jake Voracek and Michael Raffl.

“I just had the feeling that everyone who played with” Coots “seemed to play well,” said Vigneault on Monday morning while skating at the Wells Fargo Center. “I think” TK “and” G “have a certain chemistry. They’ve had some success with Kevin Hayes and Coots with Jake and Raffy in the past, so I’ll try.

“We’re playing against another top team in the league. It’s a good opportunity for us to play a really strong game.”

Hayes also replaced Voracek in the morning power skate in the first Powerplay unit that competed for 13 against Boston on January 2 and returned to the start of the Vegas game.

In addition, Vigneault and his coaching staff changed the scheme of the first Powerplay unit, whereby two players (James van Riemsdyk, Konecny) were deployed near the network.

“Just a little bit better online presence,” said Vigneault. “Simplify, get pucks online and take the second chance.”

Giroux added: “If it doesn’t work, we’ll try different things. If we want to do well in the playoffs, we have to get started. We don’t care how we do it, we just need our powerplay to be big, especially tonight. ”

The Flyers currently occupy 21.7 place in the NHL with 18.7 percent.

Hayes has a good track now.

“I will play with G and TK and they are elite players,” said Hayes. “Get them the puck, go online and it should be fun. Hopefully we can build up some chemistry and get off to a good start.”

Medium random play on the bottom line

Connor Bunnaman’s recall on Monday underlines the fact that the Flyers are still looking for branches.

“At this point, I’m not sure if that will stop unless we get performances that give us confidence to use the same people,” said Vigneault. “Mischa (Mikhail Vorobyev) has caught a few glances, but is not quite done for us.

“In conversation with (Phantoms coach) Scott (Gordon Sunday) I felt like we wanted to get a little bigger with the teams on the way. ‘Bunny’ started with us this year and played well, went under, It took a while to finish, but last week Scott was happy with his game. ”

Bunnaman made the opening lineup and played the first four games of the season before being sent down, suffered a major ankle sprain, and missed more than a month of action.

“It gives us the ability to skate, it gives us the size in the middle,” said Vigneault. “Hopefully he can make the right decisions with the puck.”

Bunnaman said that he recovered almost a hundred percent from the injury.

“It hurts a bit, but my skating is everything,” he said.

What’s the mood like in Allentown? Do the players talk to each other about who has a chance next?

“We are all friends. We all want to see how we improve,” said Bunnaman. “Live her dream.”

Vigneault admitted that the flyers discussed the possibility of a trade to strengthen their depth in the middle.

“We looked at it,” said Vigneault. “There is no doubt that this can be seen from the number of people we have tried in this role in the past six … at the end of the day it is one.” Area. But on the whole, our big boys have to make it big for us. “

The Flyers have called at least nine times this season.

“I think we’re trying to give some players the chance to show that they can play in the NHL,” said Vigneault. We will keep going until we find the right people to be part of this formula for success. “

Fletcher for evaluation in the off-season

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher will hold a press conference in the skate zone on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to discuss the state of the team entering the stretch run, including considerations for the NHL trading date set for February 24th.

Cheers to Oskar

Oskar Lindblom, who fought a rare form of bone cancer, took part in the game against Tampa Bay on Saturday evening and received warm applause when he was shown on camera.

“It was excellent,” said Vigneault. “You could tell he felt a little uncomfortable there – he’s a shy young man. But it was great to see the support from the fans. I expected nothing less from these great fans.”

