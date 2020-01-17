advertisement

Peacock, the emerging streaming service from NBCUniversal, brings the fun and signed a multi-year partnership with comedian Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network.

The financial value of the deal was not disclosed, but as part of the agreement, NBCUniversal participated in Laugh Out Loud.

The partnership also gives Peacock a first look at Laugh Out Loud, the ability to distribute the network’s entire catalog through the service, a Kevin Hart comedy produced by Laugh Out Loud, a series of short-form content produced exclusively for Peacock were. and a new series of original interviews entitled “Hart to Heart”.

“By partnering with Peacock through my Laugh Out Loud network, we are able to present our color comedy to an even broader audience,” said Hart in a statement. “Your investment in Laugh Out Loud takes us to the next level and supports our mission to build the largest comedy company in the world by amplifying various funny comedy voices. So grateful and thankful for the opportunity. “

Hart has a large number of large-screen projects in various stages of development as well as a show with Quibi. He also hosts several shows on the Laugh Out Loud network, including “Cold as Balls” in which he interviews athletes in the ice bath, and “Lyft Legend”.

NBCUniversal presented the long-awaited streaming service Peacock to the world at a Comcast investor meeting on Thursday. Peacock is entering a crowded streaming landscape dominated by Netflix and Amazon, and is becoming even more competitive with new providers such as Disney +, Apple TV + and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

“This is a very exciting time for our company as we plan the future of entertainment,” said Steve Burke, chair of NBCUniversal, in a statement. “We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest success story in ad sales in the industry. Based on these key strengths, we pursue a unique streaming approach that offers customers, advertisers and shareholders added value. “

Peacock will offer a tiered subscription model, including a free, ad-supported version and Peacock Premium. The premium service will include an ad-supported version for the 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers. Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $ 5 per month. Any customer can also purchase the ad-free experience directly for $ 10 a month.

