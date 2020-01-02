advertisement

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, recently met with the New York Film Academy for an in-depth interview covering a range of topics, including the upcoming film Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings.

During the Q&A portion of the discussion, Feige was asked how he selects new characters to be introduced into the MCU and how this affects future MCU storylines and phases.

In a detailed answer that focused mostly on Captain America: Civil War and many of the unknowns that led to this film, including Robert Downey Jr.’s contract and the role of Spider-Man, Feige touched on the upcoming Shang Chi film ,

Feige explained:

“During these conversations, Nate said, ‘What about Black Panther? How would it be if you included T’Challa as a third party in this civil war that is not loyal to either side? Who had their own problem? “And if we don’t have Spider-Man and God forbids it, if we didn’t get Robert, there would be another element, a new, fresh element that makes the film worthwhile. We got it all in the end and it was great. But it can vary. “

Then he touched Shang-Chi:

“Like Shang-Chi, we wanted to make this film a long time ago. We wanted to make a 98% Asian cast. And then, as you develop the film, you talk about what other heroes you can bring in when you need it.”

Cowardly comments come after director Destin Daniel Cretton spoke about the cast of Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as The Mandarin.

Cretton said to The Observer:

“It’s really exciting for me to fill a film like this with a lot of Asian faces and see sides of this character than we’ve seen before.”

He continued:

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have a superhero who looked like me, and it’s really exciting to give something to a new generation that I didn’t have. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Crettin then went into Leung’s casting specifically:

“I think (Leung) has a humanity that we need for this character. We no longer want to contribute to the Asian stereotypes that we have seen in both cinema and pop culture. We hope that we can show some different sides to both Asian and Chinese Americans and Chinese characters. Tommy is such an incredible actor and I am pleased that he helps us overcome some of these stereotypes as this bad guy could easily become a punch line. “

Shang-Chi debuted in 1973 in the Special Marvel Edition # 15. The character was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin.

The Marvel hero is an experienced martial artist who is commonly referred to as the master of kung fu. However, he also masters a number of martial arts and weapons, including wushu and nunchaku.

He was trained in the comics by his father Fu Manchu. However, as he grows older, he realizes that his father is an immortal sorcerer and crime lord who is out to rule the world.

After discovering his father’s evil, Shang-Chi vowed to overthrow his father’s criminal empire by using the martial arts skills that the immortal wizard had taught him.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings is expected to appear on February 12, 2021. The film plays Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as The Mandarin and Awkwafina in an unannounced role.

