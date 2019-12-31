advertisement

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed that a transgender character will be featured in one of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

In a question and answer session as part of the guest speaker series at the New York Film Academy, Feige was asked by a fan: “Are there currently plans to bring more LGBT + characters into the MCU, especially the T, trans characters?”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_P8V6KPnoc (/ embed)

advertisement

Feige replied: “Yes, absolutely. Yes.”

He continued: “And very soon. In a film we are making. Yes.”

Feige did not go into the character or film in which the character would appear.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirms gay character for The Eternals: “He is married. He has a family. “

Back in August, Feige confirmed on Good Morning America that the upcoming film The Eternals would have a gay character.

He said: “He is married. He has a family and that is only part of who he is.”

, @Disneys EPIC surprised! From #LizzieMcGuire to @DisneyFrozen 2 to @starwars, #TheRiseOfSkywalker to #BlackPanther 2 – @Ginger_Zee has ALL highlights!

More information about the incredible # D23Expo announcements can be found here: https://t.co/EutVh4kPAM pic.twitter.com/P7jo6cfhDP

– Good Morning America (@GMA), August 26, 2019

This confirmation came after rumors earlier this year that Marvel Studios would play a leading male role in the Eternals.

Feige raised these rumors in a press release for Avengers: Endgame.

He stated:

“Well, it’s true that we’ve been talking about it for a long time. You see the success of Captain Marveland Black Panther. We want the films to reflect the audience, and we want every member of our global audience to be on screen and we’ve been doing that for a long time. And that’s exactly what we’ll focus on in the future. “

See also: Report: Marvel Studios will cast the female transgender character in phase 4

Not only were there rumors of a gay male lead in The Eternals, but there was a report back in July that Marvel Studios would cast a female transgender character for Phase 4.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55z-wqfi0XU (/ embed)

Scuttlebutt indicated at the time that the character would appear in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder film, with the character being the recently featured sera by Marvel Comics.

The transgender actor Zach Barack plays Peter Parker’s classmate in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home had a transgender actor in Zach Barack who played one of Peter Parker’s classmates.

Feige has been talking about including LGBTQ characters for some time. In an interview with The Playlist in June 2018, he promised that the MCU would contain LGBTQ characters.

Marvel Studios Kevin Feige promises LGBTQ characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Feige isn’t the only manager at Marvel Studios to promise LGBTQ character in the MCU.

The production manager at Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, was asked if the world was ready for an openly gay superhero. She replied: “The world is ready, the world is ready.”

See also: Marvel’s Victoria Alonso: “The world is ready” for a gay superhero

Marvel Studios was put under pressure by the LGBTQ activist group GLAAD for lack of representation.

In 2018, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis requested that the studios “ensure that 20% of major annual studio releases contain LGBTQ characters by 2021 and 50% of films contain LGBTQ characters by 2024.”

Related: GLAAD investigates Marvel and DC for lack of LGBT representation

GLAAD specifically advised Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. that they had erased characters’ strange identities, although they did not specify exactly which characters were allegedly deleted.

“There have been several films in recent years in which the strange identity of a character has been erased from one page to the next. In 2017, Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and DC’s Wonder Woman both contained characters that are strange in their source material, but did not include confirmation of their identity on the screen. That has to change in the future. “

What do you think of Feige’s statement?

(Visited 39 times, visited 39 times today)

advertisement