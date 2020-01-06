advertisement

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has changed his previous promise that Captain Marvel will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In a press interview that led to Captain Marvel’s release in March 2019, Feige said Carol Danvers would become Marvel’s most powerful figure.

Feige explained: “She is one of the most popular characters in our comics and one of the most powerful characters in the comics. She will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

In an interview with Avengers: Endgame on Spider-Man: Far From Home, Feige changed his mind.

In a question and answer session at the New York Film Academy, Fig is asked who should be the strongest Marvel hero.

Feige replies: “Well, I find it interesting when you look at Endgame that Wanda Maximoff would kill Thanos.”

“If he wasn’t desperate – that was just as scared as I saw Thanos. And if he hadn’t said,” Decimate my entire team to free them from me, “she would have done it,” Feige concluded.

YouTuber Eric July points out that Feige’s answer may be due to him trying to sell his products.

At that point, Feige promoted Captain Marvel when he declared Carol Danvers the most powerful character of the MCU. And he recently noticed that Scarlet Witch is the most powerful character before Disney announced that WandaVision 2020 would appear on Disney Plus. The show was originally announced for spring 2021.

However, in July it says: “He lied. He had to sell Captain Marvel, but he had to be dishonest for that. “

He continues: “You may think it’s a little lie, but is it really so? Because what he said wasn’t true with Captain Marvel. He only contradicted it in his own words.”

What do you think of Kevin Feige’s change of mood? Do you think it is only fig that is marketing the next MCU prospect? Do you think that Captain Marvel will eventually become the most powerful MCU character? Do you even think Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel are the most powerful characters?

