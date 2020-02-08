advertisement

Kevin Conway, known for his roles in films like “Gettysburg” and “Thirteen Days”, died of a heart attack on Wednesday. He was 77 years old.

Conway’s manager confirmed the message to TheWrap. Conway’s first major role in 1972 was the film “Slaughterhouse Five”, based on the novel by Kurt Vonnegut. He then starred in 1988 in the film “Funny Farm” as well as in the historical drama “Thirteen Days” (2000) and in the Disney film “Invincible” (2006).

His other credits included “Civil War Duology: Gods and Generals”, and in 1987 he directed the independent film “The Sun and the Moon”.

His TV appearances in 1979 included the production of “The Scarlet Letter” and NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street”. Conway also had a career on stage – his off-Broadway credits include “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. “The Elephant Man”, “Other People’s Money”, “One for the Road” and “When You Comin ‘Back, Red Ryder?” In 1974 he received the Drama Desk Award for his appearance in the latter production.

On Broadway, he appeared in the films “Indians, Moon Children” as well as “The Plow and the Stars”, “Of Mice and Men” and “Dinner at Eight”. In 1980 he was nominated for the Drama Desk Award as an outstanding director of a play for “Mecca”.

Conway was born in New York City in 1942 and worked as an IBM sales analyst before turning to acting when he was 24.

