Kevin “Boxer” Moran, Minister of State for the Public Works Office (OPW), has announced plans to leave the Independent Alliance.

In an interview with Shannonside Radio on Monday, the Longford-Westmeath TD announced that it would be the next independent election as an absolute independent and not under the banner of the Independent Alliance.

Mr Moran said that if he is re-elected, he can join a new political group in the new Dáil.

The Independent Alliance was mainly founded by Minister of Transport Shane Ross before the last election and has been Fine Gael’s main coalition partner for the past four years.

It currently has four ministers: Ross, Moran, Minister of State for Disability Finian McGrath and Minister of State for Skills John Halligan.

Mr. McGrath is considering returning to Dublin Bay North, but is likely to do so while Mr. Halligan will announce later this week that he is not seeking reelection in his constituency in Waterford.

It effectively means that the Independent Alliance has ended.

