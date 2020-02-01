advertisement

Kevin Bailey, a former soldier, businessman, financial journalist and party candidate for the Australian Conservatives, sells his Hampton home, which he calls “Tardis”.

Mr. Bailey and his wife Grace raised their seven children at 7 Linacre Road, which he thought was similar to the Doctor Who time machine and spacecraft because it was “huge on the inside but not as big on the outside”.

They have $ 4.7-5.17 million price hopes for the five-story home for which they have configured eight bedrooms. It is one of the largest residential areas in the southeastern suburb.

The Baileys have been calling the property at home since 2011, when CoreLogic records show it changed owners for $ 3.15 million.

“We have seven children who were between five and 22 years old at the time, so it was perfect for us,” he said.

Mr. Bailey served in the Australian military in the 1970s and 1980s.

He then developed a media profile as a financial advisor and wrote books Your money guide and Cash leader 2and serves as a weekly Herald Sun. Columnist.

He also helped found and later sell the Shadforth financial group, was made a member of the Australian Order in 2017, and was a key candidate for the Australian Conservative Party in the general election last year.

Mr. Bailey – who is now focused on philanthropy – said he and his wife had upgraded the property by renovating the outdoor garden and pool terrace, tiling the pool, installing a new kitchen with Miele appliances and a Caesarstone island bench, and added a sauna.

Especially the roof terrace, from which you have a spectacular view of the sunsets and the spirit of Tasmania that slide along the bay, and he will like his study.

Other highlights were the versatile floor plan, which meant that some of the rooms his family had used as bedrooms could also serve as a study or living room, and the central location near the beach, the Hampton Sailing Club, the Hampton train station and of the cafes on Hampton Street.

Now most of their children are grown up and moved out, and the Baileys downsize to the dandenongs to “be close to the grandchildren so we can help babysit.”

Nick Johnstone sales agent Joe Doyle expected the “opulent” location, size, flexible floor plan, and impressive views of Port Phillip Bay, Sandringham Marina, and the Melbourne skyline to attract buyers.

“There is nothing to compare,” he said.

