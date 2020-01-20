advertisement

South Africa’s left spinner Keshav Maharaj showed his class with the racket on the last day of the third test after beating English skipper Joe Root for 24 runs in an over, which has now become the most expensive in test cricket.

After Maharaj struck three fours and two sixes from the first five balls on root, the last ball went for four byes and ultimately cost England 28 runs.

Read: Du Plessis: Wanderer’s test could be my last home

advertisement

During the 82nd round of the second innings in South Africa, Maharaj hit the first three balls three times in a row before lofting Root over Midwicket for two sixes. The last ball went for four byes when roots over led to 28 runs, and this is the joint with most runs that were scored in the longest over. Former West Indies captain Brian Lara and Australian George Bailey also had so many runs, although all 28 runs were unsuccessful.

The host lost the third test through an innings and 53 runs when England took a 2-1 lead in the series.

The final test will be held in Johannesburg from January 24th.

advertisement