The Kepler space telescope from NASA is exceptionally good at recognizing subtle hints of distant exoplanets. It does this by detecting slight drops in the brightness of stars, indicating the presence of one or more planets hanging around in orbit. Kepler has seen many new worlds during his mission, but one of the newest is perhaps the most interesting discovery ever.

As researchers describe in a new article in monthly announcements from the Royal Astronomical Society, Kepler discovered what is described as a “super-burst” centered in a distant system. After further investigation, the astronomers have come up with an explanation for their observations, and it is downright wild.

The scientists now believe that the system contains two primary objects. The larger of the two is a white dwarf star, while the second is a brown dwarf that is only a fraction of the size of its larger companion. The pair has an incredibly close relationship, with the brown dwarf completing a job of his companion every 83 minutes.

The incredibly short distance between the two – only about 250,000 miles – ensures that the white dwarf slowly absorbs material from the smaller brown dwarf. The material that is sucked in by the white dwarf that is not immediately absorbed swirls around it in the form of an accretion disk.

“These dwarf nova systems have been studied for decades, so finding something new is pretty tricky,” said Ryan Ridden-Harper, who led the investigation, in a statement. “We see accretion discs everywhere – from newly formed stars to super-heavy black holes – so it’s important to understand them.”

It is a remarkable observation and it is another feather in the shell of the Kepler telescope and its science team.

Image source: NASA and L. Hustak

