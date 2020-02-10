advertisement

President Uhuru Kenyatta (PHOTO / File)

NAIROBI – The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has taken the chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA).

The Alliance is a coalition of African heads of state and government that advances advocacy, resource mobilization and accountability in the fight against malaria in Africa.

advertisement

President Kenyatta, who succeeds King Mswati of Eswatini, will lead the alliance for the next two years.

By accepting this new role, President Kenyatta declared himself attached to the objective of ending malaria on the African continent.

“I am pleased to assume this role as president of ALMA. Significant progress has been made in the fight against malaria, but progress has slowed in recent years.

“As we enter the decade to end malaria, I am determined to accelerate progress and end this disease once and for all,” the Kenyan leader wrote in a statement to the African Union.

President Kenyatta jumped this week to the Assembly of Heads of State of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in honor of the late former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, whose state funeral will take place tomorrow at the Nyayo national stadium.

The former president will be buried Wednesday at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru county.

In his statement, President Kenyatta said that improving health is at the center of Africa’s development agenda and is part of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Africa accounts for 93% of malaria cases worldwide and 94% of all malaria deaths. Of this total, ten countries on the continent account for 67% of all malaria cases and 62% of all deaths.

Dr. Amira el-Fadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs of the African Union Commission, welcomed President Kenyatta in his new role as president of the leaders’ alliance.

“Ending malaria on the African continent is a key priority defined in the Catalytic Framework to end HIV, tuberculosis and eliminate malaria and we are determined to achieve this goal.

“I welcome His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta as the new President of ALMA and I look forward to working with him to end this terrible disease,” said Mr. el-Fadil.

comments

advertisement