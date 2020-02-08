advertisement

The body of former Kenyan president Moi taken to Parliament to pay him a final tribute (PHOTO / Authorization).

NAIROBI – The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, paid tribute to former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi on Saturday as he kicked off the state’s official funeral before the second president’s funeral Kenya.

President Kenyatta, who arrived from the United States last night, began the day with a special cabinet meeting attended by Vice President William Ruto, cabinet secretaries and the funeral committee chaired by the chief of the public service Joseph Kinyua.

Cabinet meeting was held to discuss the state of preparations for the final expulsion of the former president, who is remembered to have ensured that Kenya remained stable amidst constant upheavals on the African continent during the 24 years that he ruled the country.

Informing the press after the cabinet meeting, President Kenyatta hailed Mzee Moi as “a great son of Kenya, a dear brother, a loving father, a mentor for many, a father of our nation and a champion of Pan-Africanism.”

President Kenyatta said the former president was an iconic leader who played a role in the struggle for independence for Kenya and spent most of his life serving the nation.

“The sun has set on a truly extraordinary man. A masterful but thoughtful leader. A suave but firm diplomat. One who served the nation with dignity and honor. A country whose wisdom and diplomatic finesse kept Kenya both relevant and neutral, while the whole world was grappling with the Cold War, “said the president.

He described Mzee Moi as a balanced leader who, during the clamor of multi-party politics, listened to both sides and paved the way for the reintroduction of multi-party politics.

“A tactful leader who, in the quest for a new constitutional order, quietly listened to and chose what was best for the country,” said President Kenyatta.

The head of state described the former president as a visionary leader who left office peacefully when his party lost the elections in 2002.

“Until his last day of presidency, he remained committed and ready to defend Africa and its people. He deeply believed that we had the answers to the questions that troubled our continent, ”said the president.

The president, who was accompanied by the vice president and other senior state officials, then went to Parliament where he led the nation at the start of the three-day public visit to the body of the former president. .

Mzee Moi’s body will remain in parliament for three days until Monday afternoon, followed by a state funeral at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

The former head of state will be buried Wednesday next week at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru county.

