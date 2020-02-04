advertisement

NAIROBI – Kenya’s longest-serving president, Daniel Arap Moi, whose reign was adversely affected by corruption and torture, died on Tuesday, the president said.

He was 95 years old.

There was no immediate explanation for Moi’s death, but he had been in and out of the hospital with breathing problems in the past few months.

Kenyan politicians have praised him, but some of his victims have been less forgiving.

“Our nation and our continent have been extremely blessed by the commitment and service of the deceased … Moi, who has spent most of his adult life serving Kenya and Africa,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement.

Moi died peacefully at 5.20 a.m. in the hospital, surrounded by his family, said his son Gideon Moi, a senator.

Moi came to power in 1978 when he served as vice president and the nation’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta, died. He remained in power until the end of 2002, when his term ended.

Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi shares a joke with the clergy of the Holy Family Basilica, where he attended a memorial service for Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta, on August 22, 1997. (George Mulala / File Photo / Reuters)

Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of Jomo Kenyatta, was Moi’s preferred successor, but lost the opposition election. Uhuru Kenyatta became president in 2013.

Moi is credited with keeping Kenya relatively stable compared to its troubled neighbors, and has campaigned for peace in the region.

But he monitored massive corruption scandals that are still costing Kenyan taxpayers. A scandal, Goldenberg, resulted in a loss of at least $ 1 billion in central bank funds through compensation payments for false gold and diamond exports.

The economy stagnated under Moi and caused millions to sink into poverty.

Diplomats said a 1982 coup attempt transformed Moi from a cautious, insecure leader to a tough autocrat.

Moi rewrote the constitution to de facto legalize single-party rule that secured power to his Kenya African National Union (KANU) until 1991, after he gave in to international pressure to reintroduce multi-party politics.

“I’m still wearing scars”

His government set up interrogation chambers in the basement of Nyayo House, a government building in central Nairobi that now houses the Immigration Service.

Thousands of activists, students and academics were held without charge in the underground cells, some of which were partially filled with water.

Prisoners say they were sometimes denied food and water and beaten to confess fictitious crimes or to take revenge.

“The legacy of disappearance and unexplained death, detention without trial, suppression of freedom of expression and the media remains,” said human rights lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, who was held in solitary confinement for two years.

“I never knew if I would find out alive – I’m still scarred. Some people weren’t as lucky as me. They died. These are the people we need to remember. “

Moi barely survived the 1990 demand for his resignation because of the murder of Secretary of State Robert Ouko, an important leader of Luo. In 2010, a government investigation into death that was brought to Parliament five years after its publication said that the murder was committed in one of Moi’s official homes.

By George Obulutsa

