Kenyans to acquire one-day travel passports starting in July (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The unrest over the acquisition of a Kenyan passport will soon end after the Interior Ministry provided Kenyans with faster service on July 1, 2020.

Kenyans who apply for a passport, identity card, birth and death certificate in Nairobi will be issued the same day. However, candidates from outside the capital will wait a little longer.

Kenyan cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi, speaking in Mombasa at the recent National Security and Development Forum, assured Kenyans of improved services to citizens.

The pilot program is part of a 10-point plan for 2020/2021 that will allow Kenyans to access better government services.

This comes as a relief to many Kenyans who will no longer have to wait long to book their trip due to the readily available passports.

The Kenya Travel Agents Association (KATA) welcomed the move and urged travelers to secure their passports and book travel with trusted KATA agents.

