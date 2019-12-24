advertisement

GreenSpoon, the first artisan online food store in Kenya, has added the Nissan e-NV 200 to its fleet of vans. It has partnered with Drivelectric, the provider of e-mobility solutions in Kenya, to electrify its fleet of delivery vehicles.

Driveelectric offers advice on electric vehicles, installation of charging stations and lease packages for electric vehicles. GreenSpoon is proud to offer a transparent service to its customers by connecting consumers directly with farmers and producers, so that consumers know exactly where their food comes from and how it is produced. Their mission is to provide a platform for farmers and processors who produce food that has the least impact on the environment, focusing on how products are made and packaged. GreenSpoon works continuously with producers and customers to reduce packaging and to recycle as much as possible.

The addition of the e-NV200 to the GreenSpoon delivery fleet has led to 50% of all deliveries being made with an electric vehicle. GreenSpoon hopes to further increase the share of electrical deliveries in the coming 6 months and is very passionate about reducing its carbon footprint.

The electric van is charged at the GreenSpoon distribution center using solar energy. With Kenya’s electricity generation mix already well above 70% renewable energy sources, thanks to large contributions from geothermal energy and hydropower, all electric vans deployed on the delivery routes will use very clean electricity.

Electric bus deliveries currently focus on areas near the company’s distribution hub, such as Karen, Langata, and Lavington. GreenSpoon works with a delivery system for the next day. To circumvent range limits and expand the delivery network with electric vans, GreenSpoon should consider working with another Kenyan EV start-up, Nopea Ride, which we discussed here. GreenSpoon could gain access to Nopea’s DC fast charging stations, allowing more frequent deliveries to areas such as Runda, Gigiri and the Thika Road area.

The savings that GreenSpoon sees from the electric delivery vehicle can be as high as 70% of the operating costs due to lower maintenance costs of EVs and cheaper “refueling costs” by charging the electric vehicles with onsite solar energy.

The transport sector in Kenya is responsible for significant amounts of emissions, with up to 39% of CO2 emissions coming from the transport sector. GreenSpoon hopes that its door-to-door deliveries can help families reduce the number of trips in the supermarket and thus reduce emissions. We absolutely hope that GreenSpoon can scale up quickly and that its service reaches a critical mass in terms of acceptance to stimulate a new wave of online supermarket customers. There is certainly a problem to solve in Nairobi. Sitting in the notorious traffic of Nairobi must be quite a test.

Door-to-door deliveries also offer a good opportunity to introduce the general public to the world of electric mobility. As they say, seeing is believing, and the more people see electric vans servicing routes every day, the more people get confidence in electric vehicles for their own use.

Operators in the B2B segment should actively look at the electrification of their fleets. Now that number-managing fleet managers have a local case study for reference, it is hoped that the partnership between GreenSpoon and Driveelectric Kenya can catalyze the mass acceptance of electric vehicles in the industry. Driveelectric Kenya lowers the barriers to entry through the electric vehicle lease program. The lease program takes away great risks for those who may be a bit cautious when it comes to electrifying their fleets. Leasing eliminates both technical and financial risks. Companies can feel more at ease when applying a new technology if they know it is not on their balance sheet. The monthly lease costs also mean that the companies do not commit significant capital and release money for their core activities or other activities.

