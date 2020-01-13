advertisement

Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta featured the highly anticlimatic “fight” between NeNe and Kenya that had been teased before the season started. Literally, nothing really happened outside of the usual screaming match. Anyway, speaking of Kenya, she was still messy last night when she mentioned over lunch with Cynthia, Porsha, Kandi and Tanya that someone’s man may be cheating, but she didn’t say who.

Basically, Kenya and Cynthia went to a cookie shop in A where the owner told them that she and Tanya’s man, Paul, had exchanged phone numbers. According to the woman, also known as “the cookie lady”, Paul saw her on the go and started flirting with her. He came strong, then he got the numbers.

advertisement

During his lunch in Toronto, Kenya mentioned it in the abstract. She asked women in general if they wanted to know if their men were cheating and everyone said they would like to know. Kandi and Porsha were nervous at first because they thought Kenya could refer to them, but then Kandi remembered that she had been informed of the incident to the cookie lady. So now we are in this awkward space where people know something about Tanya’s man that she doesn’t know.

Finally, Kenya focused on Tanya and asked how she would feel if her man cheated or engaged in shady activity that could lead to cheating, and Tanya said she would be devastated. Tanya said that she and her man were honest with each other, that they shared everything and that she had all her access codes. She also added that he only had one phone.

Now we all know that you really shouldn’t put anything aside, so Tanya is really naïve or just hopeful. But anyway, it is understandable that she is injured. They haven’t told him yet that it was Paul in question. This is likely to happen in next week’s episode, but the point is, should they tell him?

Would you tell your friend if you knew her other partner was cheating?

Kandi made a good point when she said she hoped the person had receipts before asking her for this type of information. A random woman saying that another woman’s man got her information is not really proof. In addition, there are other factors to consider. They’re on a popular TV show, so the woman who said what she said about Paul might be trying to get attention.

Besides, everyone is talking about a good game about how they would like to know if their man was shady or if there were at least rumors, but when they find out that it is, it’s a another story. Sometimes they stay with the cheater. Sometimes they get angry with the messenger and give up on friendship, so it’s not an easy position for anyone.

For RHOA’s sake, we unfortunately know how many men in this series started to fall. The likelihood of Tanya’s man being shaded is high, but Kenya shouldn’t be the only one telling Tanya, given her untidy history. This could be interpreted as delivering the message just to be hurtful.

There are many factors that would apply. Who got the information? How did they get the information? How reliable is it and what does the person hope the result will be by transmitting this information? What do people consider cheating? If he got the woman’s number but did not act on it, is that still cause for anger?

The result varies, but the safest thing to consider is what your friend wants you to do – not what he says he would like you to do, but what you know he really would like you to do in this situation. Tanya and Kenya are not really friends, that is why Kenya should not be the messenger, even if it was she who heard it.

But where do you draw the line between looking after your business and being the bone bearer? Is there a difference between the right thing to do and the right thing to do?

SIMILAR ARTICLES

RHOAS12: Eva talks a lot about garbage for someone so selectively forgetful

RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s husband wrong to defend NeNe?

Also on HelloBeautiful:

25 photos

advertisement