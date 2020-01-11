advertisement

Toxic. Narcissistic. Abuse: Three words we heard a lot in 2019. As we enter the new year, how about introducing another … responsibility.

So far, we’ve watched the new season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta kick off (if that makes sense) and watched toxic friendships reach boiling points. The longtime beef between Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes will culminate in a near physical altercation in the next episode.

As we venture deeper into this season, narcissism is a fluid theme. Between NeNe, Kenya, Marlo and Eva – each actor has shown their own toxic behaviors, but “Mirror, mirror on the wall”, which is the most toxic of all? NeNe.

Last season, NeNe isolated itself from the group by fueling small fires with each of its costars. Fast forward this year and she wants to get back into the circle. However, she boldly declared that she did not want to apologize for her behavior. She wants forgiveness without giving the same grace to others. NeNe does not want to take responsibility for its role in much of the little RHOA drama.

“He is a narcissist who talks. You attack half of the women you work with. No one likes you. Why don’t you feel compelled to apologize for your actions?” an interview promoting its range of hair products Kenya Moore.

“I have the impression that there are a lot of problems. I see narcissism, I see selfishness, I see someone whose mood swings from left to right. I see someone who is very needy and insecure and that is a lot to handle with one person. I don’t think you can really be a real friend for someone. It must first understand itself. I’m just not interested in being friends with someone. “

Kenya is not exactly free from toxic conversation. Let the tapes show how she stormed Launch of Marlo’s wig with a fanfare and almost ruined the surprise of Cynthia’s engagement. (And it’s just this season). However, Kenya’s intentions do not appear to be as malicious as others.

“Once someone shows me how naughty and evil he can be … once you’ve crossed those boundaries and started talking about my family.” Not necessarily my husband because I put it there, but don’t talk about my daughter, ”she said sternly. “Like someone commented,” Oh, I’m paying child support and the night you said you were going to an area around my yard. “Now is when you get your next haircut. You know what I’m saying? Like not talking about my daughter.”

Despite keeping him behind closed doors in previous seasons, Kenya’s strained relationship with her husband Marc Daly is central to her story. Something she knew would spark a conversation. However, she insists that it is not as bad as it seems. And that Marc likes him.

“I know what he wants and what he doesn’t want,” she says. “So it’s not true. And they’re just people who are trying to be mean. I think you have to look at the person like why would a person treat another person that way? Because they don’t want to not be with them. Or maybe it’s a problem they have. “

We will just have to stay tuned to see how it all goes. Check out RHOA every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

