advertisement

Cars

January 15, 2020 Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai

advertisement

Growing up in the 80s, we had the privilege of enjoying some excellent TV shows. One of the favorites was of course the A-team. A favorite rule for many viewers was the famous Hannibal Smith’s “I think it’s great when a plan comes together.” Now would be a good time to use that line with regard to Kenya’s impressive performance in pursuing its renewable energy generation objective.

A few years ago, Kenya had promised to ensure that its electricity generation mix would consist of 100% renewable energy sources by 2020. At the time, the contribution from renewable energy was almost 77%. Since then Kenya has the 310 MW Turkana Wind Farm and most recently the 54.6 MW Garissa PV installation. These two power plants have contributed to the contribution of sustainable energy generation to a great one 93%! The other major contributors to Kenya’s energy generation mix are geothermal energy and hydropower. It is always good to hear about this kind of progress and to see how governments achieve their goals. Kenya is certainly in a strong position to relocate the others 7% currently comes from thermal power plants by the end of the year.

All this brings with it a number of good problems. The installed production capacity of Kenya is almost finished 2,700 MW, which now surpasses the current peak demand 1,900 MW. This is impressive and is something that some countries in the South African region such as South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are currently struggling with. Kenya’s next task now is to expand and rehabilitate the transmission and distribution network. At night during off-peak hours this demand drops even further, to around 1000 MW. So where can all that excess and very clean nightly electricity go? It would be a shame if they had to limit all that clean geothermal energy now and then. So far, the government has lowered the rate during off-peak hours to encourage heavy users to absorb more electricity during the night.

Now it is time for the utility company to look for ways to increase sales and where they could potentially get a steady stream of new customers. Electric vehicles would be a good start! EVs can be the savior by offering a new channel to absorb some of that excess electricity as cars drip through Level 2 house points throughout the night in homes and other connections. Fleet managers can get greater savings on their operating costs by charging their fleets at night in their depots by taking advantage of the cheaper electricity.

It is really in the interest of Kenyan utilities to aggressively promote EVs, given the anticipated slowdown in the growth in demand for electricity from traditional consumer segments. It seems that the utilities in Kenya are getting involved in promoting EVs. KenGen, Kenya’s electricity generation company, Ketraco, the transportation company, and Kenya Power, a transportation, distribution and electricity retailer with more than 7 million customers, were all among the key stakeholders at the recent Nairobi EV Summit. Some utilities across the continent fear a potential reduction in revenues due to the increase in partial network failures as more and more distributed solar energy generation systems come online. There is a growth in the uptake of solar energy in South Africa in the market for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar installations. The increasing number of large business consumers who opt for long-term PPAs for companies with independent power generators has shaken some utilities. Now it is time for all of these tools to look at ways to increase revenue by participating in the impetus to speed up the acceptance of EVs.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated by batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class, he had to choose an elective. He opted for the renewable energy course and has since been addicted.

At the university, he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and obtained his PhD in the study of radiation damage in high-temperature gas-cooled nuclear reactors. He has since switched to work in the solar and storage industry and his love of batteries has led him to be obsessive about electric vehicles.









advertisement