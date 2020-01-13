advertisement

Kento Momota, the world number one, won the Malaysia Masters after defeating Danish Viktor Axelsen 21: 11 [24: 22] on Sunday.

The win in Malaysia gives credibility to Momota’s efforts to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

The reigning world champion told reporters that he would be more successful in 2020.

advertisement

Momota is currently the best player in the world and won a record 11 titles last year.

“My condition wasn’t perfect at this tournament, but I focused on this week and was able to play calmly,” said the Japanese star, who pocketed $ 30,000.

“I don’t think I’m the strongest, but I’m sharp and confident, especially after winning the World Tour Final last year. I know when to focus on attack and defense. “

Momota celebrated a 13-1 win over Axelsen in this showdown, but the lanky Dane tried to close the gap by taking a 7-1 lead in the opening game.

READ |

Fr Gopichand has had a difficult time without Saina Nehwal

But Momota remained calm and won the first game, although Axelsen held the match point three times.

The second game was dominated by 25-year-old Momota, who strongly defended himself against Axelsen’s aggressive attack.

It took 54 minutes to defeat Axelsen.

Axelsen could have won the first game 21:20, but a mistake by the racket denied him.

However, the Dane admitted that Momota would still have won if he had played three games.

“It could have been different, but Momota has shown he’s stable in three games,” he said.

Chen Yu Fei won the women’s individual title when she replaced the Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-Ying between 21-17 and 21-10.

advertisement