PHILADELPHIA – It should be a setback. A simple shot. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope threw the ball back towards the rim almost as fast as it had collected the rebound.

Then his heart sank as the ball was stuck between the rim and the back wall – an unlikely result that made his misfortune worse when he tried to do something that was taken for granted for so much of his life: score.

That was not the plan. Caldwell-Pope had a special season ahead of him and devoted more time to training this off-season than ever before. Just a week after the Lakers’ disappointing 2018/19 season ended, he went to the gym. It was a summer of getting up at 6am; more pick-up games than he has ever played; Modification and fine-tuning of his game.

Everything for it?

“It was fun to just look back,” he said. “But I felt like, man, everything was going wrong at that point.”

It went wrong: Until then, Caldwell-Pope stared at the abyss in the first eleven games of the season. He shot less than 36 percent from the field and less than 23 percent from a 3-point range. The Lakers had brought him back a third time, and fans disappointed by another slow start had booed him in his own arena.

“It was definitely difficult to sleep,” said Caldwell-Pope. “I was awake many nights. It was just as difficult for me to concentrate as I got through the fighting. ”

It’s hard to change your story. It is even more difficult if this story starts on the wrong foot, as Caldwell-Pope did with the Lakers. But more than in the middle of his third LA season, he surprisingly created a compelling case as one of the Lakers’ best complementary pieces around all-stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In one light, it is a remarkable twist to get out of a direct dive in a single season and reorient yourself on the right course. But on a longer timeline, those who were close to Caldwell-Pope saw this after spending hours in the gym.

Despite the missteps – and missed shots earlier this season – KCP is now delivering the consistency that the Lakers have wanted from him all along.

Ready to work, HUSTLE

A recent article in The Athletic contains details of Caldwell-Pope’s shooting style, which is like a textbook: the crack of his wrist, the height of his arms and his quick release, his feet apart and his balanced weight.

He sanded this shape in marathon sessions with his coaches and coaches and hit it shot by shot. Chris Matthews, known as a “lethal shooter” on social media platforms, once asked him to shoot 60 shots in a row without making a mistake, otherwise he would have to start from scratch.

KCP hit 54, 55, even 59 and had to start over looking for the 60th shot. It took almost two hours.

“When we set goals, it’s strict and strategic,” said Matthews. “He is not one of those who want to leave the gym prematurely.”

In June, the balance of power shifted west as the Lakers made a deal for Anthony Davis with New Orleans. Among the less valued effects was how additional players adjusted their plans. This started almost immediately for the 26-year-old Caldwell-Pope – especially as a clutch customer of the two superstars of the Lakers.

“I think that his ability to understand who he is and play his role has no ego that enables him to play with superstars,” said Rich Paul, his agent. “It’s a quiet storm.”

James and Davis take up so much oxygen on the offensive that the ideal role player does not have to touch the ball often, but scores when he does. This is Caldwell Pope: he has an average of 1.19 points per shot attempt, which is considered the 90th percentile among the combination guards, and he does so with an extremely low usage rate (13.7 percent).

He has significantly improved his 3-point shooting from the corner (48 percent) as well as from all other points along the arc (39 percent). His selection has also improved: For the first time since his rookie season, he is on the best way to make fewer jumps in the midfield.

Another of his trainers, Chris Johnson, calls KCP’s role “the invisible hand”.

“If you have two superstars he plays next to, you have to be very efficient and complement those players,” said Johnson. “All his thinking is that he wants to win a championship, so he has to be an invisible hand on the offensive and then a total disruption on the defensive side of the ball.”

This is not the one that KCP has always been. He worked hard to chase away old trends and learn how to deal with and act with his teammates. Since he’s more of a chucker in Detroit, he’s shot the ball less than he has in a long time, but his efficiency is unrestricted.

The Lakers appreciate one thing: He hastily runs back at both ends. KCP is a frequent recipient of James or Rajon Rondo outlet passports (he’s the third leading Lakers scorer in terms of fast break points), and he rarely gives up a game at the other end. Assistant coach Jason Kidd described a clipper ‘Landry Shamet’s chase as one of the most impressive hustle games of the year.

“I always thought he was putting a lot of pressure on your defense because of his chance to score and because he was running so hard and fast,” said Kidd. “And I told him that once he understood how to use his speed aggressively and defensively, his game would go to another level.”

Caldwell-Pope built this into his everyday summer life and did two sessions a day with Johnson and Matthews. He played pick-up games whenever he could at the Lakers facility or at Johnson’s runs in the valley. He tried to focus on his competitiveness and to make playful recordings.

One of his biggest goals was to work better with James after sinking for the better parts of last season.

“The first year I had trouble figuring out where my recordings came from, when to cut them, and where to stay,” he said. “But just playing with him now makes it easy. When he has the ball, just keep an eye on him who comes to my vacancies so he can see me and get the ball. ”

ISSUE OF THE OPTICS

One of the most popular ways to characterize KCP from the outside was to look at him as a pawn in a larger game.

Caldwell-Pope has heard many unvarnished observations about his relationship with Paul: some fans see him as flotsam, attached to the mega deals of James and Davis, a sweetener who signs for Klutch. But that overlooks a longstanding relationship between the two that goes back to when he was in high school before Paul was his agent.

Although Paul did not represent KCP when he first turned professional, he wanted to represent him for years and vividly remembered a game in which Caldwell-Pope set the USC on fire as the second guard for Georgia.

“Quiet can be taken for granted, he was there, he went through situations,” he said. “They don’t always understand the look of a situation. People see something and say,” Oh, that’s automatically true. These things have levels. ”

This is how both Paul and Caldwell-Pope characterize their break with the Detroit Pistons: they had shifts. Even though the reports at the time included a $ 80 million five-year Piston contract offer (which Klutch would contest), the franchise eventually separated from Caldwell-Pope and made him an unrestricted free agent after four seasons. The Lakers signed him for one year in the summer of 2017 for $ 17.7.

When Director General Rob Pelinka became biblical and added Caldwell-Pope to the “Bread from Heaven”, it was probably a better reflection of how desperately the Lakers were looking for a striker than the player who was the KCP. But such a grandiose introduction hurt KCP when it emerged that he was given a 25-day prison sentence for an incident in March 2017 (while he was in Detroit) in which he was suspected of driving while he was drunk was serving.

To this day, Caldwell-Pope describes the 2017/18 season as a “real test” that he and his family had to endure. But he wonders if he would have met expectations if the fans had taken him in differently.

“This incident is still going through the fans’ minds,” he said. “I have the feeling that criticism and bad stuff only come when I play badly. If I started the season as everyone imagined it would not be what it is now.”

One person who has always supported him is Paul. Although Paul has his other customers on the Lakers squad, he explicitly takes the time to speak to KCP.

In the end, KCP doesn’t regret having left the pistons. With the Lakers, he thinks he ended up where he needs to be.

“I’m in a better situation here and I love it here,” he said. “I think of my family. My family enjoys it. My teammates are incredible. Just to be part of this organization and group, it is amazing what the story behind the Lakers is. I am just happy to be part of it . ”

TRUST HIS TALENT

It was the second season in a row that Caldwell-Pope started slowly but 0 for 11? Lakers fans, who already had a short fuse, started to annoy him almost immediately.

In the third game against Charlotte he finally shot, but continued to fight: he blew layups, he missed the 3-point punches that he had practiced so rigorously. While coach Frank Vogel still praised his defense performance, the shots were not fired.

Matthews felt the flak that KCP felt: many of the same people who had unloaded him on social media also tagged him and blamed his shooting coach.

“We both kept going,” said Matthews. “People attacked him and me on Twitter and said negative things. It was a tough moment. ”

Despite all the criticism he felt outside and inside the locker room, he felt supported. Dwight Howard defended himself in an Instagram post and confirmed this in a postgame interview. He said KCP was required to “win this championship”. Kidd worked with him to restore the basics. His coaches continued to give positive feedback.

Even though he didn’t shoot, his mechanics weren’t broken. The people who were chasing him thought he was going to bounce back. According to Paul, Howard’s defense of the KCP was a crucial moment. He never understood why the people at Staples Center had booed him.

“It’s like,” you think I’m out there trying to miss? “Said Paul.” For me it is just a malformation when someone is watching a sport. Here’s a case where a fan can always boo: a player who doesn’t make an effort. But when a guy tries hard every day and then just doesn’t take pictures, are you telling me you’re perfect? ”

Things started to spin when the Lakers needed KCP to level up. After the Wedgie game against Golden State, they faced a gaping hole on the grid when Avery Bradley was injured. Caldwell-Pope entered and responded immediately with five shots in the fourth quarter of a game against Sacramento. At that point, he started humming.

The crucial moment, says Kidd, is when the Lakers finally pulls him out of the starting lineup: Nevertheless, KCP has still found a similar production. His scoring average has risen for the third consecutive month and his 43 percent 3-point range shoot is 11th in the league, ahead of snipers like Kyle Korver and Joe Ingles.

“He trusts his talent,” said Kidd. “He did what we asked him to do, from the bank to the start to the next jump. That’s a real professional.”

Ultimately, it is what KCP hopes that its current path will change: After a few difficult first steps, it tries to reinvent itself as a consummate professional in this Lakers team. In the annals of Lakers history, some of the side players are well remembered.

“My attitude is that I don’t have to worry about the noise,” he said. “I have my team and my brothers with me. That will help me with that. ”

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drives past the Cavaliers Dante Exum during a game earlier this month at the Staples Center. “I told him that once he understood how to deal with speed aggressively and defensively, his game would go to another level,” said Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

