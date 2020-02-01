advertisement

An Australian tennis prodigy has died after mysteriously collapsing on the court this week training for an ITF event in Nepal.

Western Australia’s Kent Yamazaki, 15, died in the hospital after allegedly collapsing and beating his head in court. Tennis Australia has released a statement confirming that the Perth product has never regained consciousness and died in a hospital in Nepal on Wednesday.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Tennis Australia and its West Australian Tennis Federation have released a statement confirming the “tragic end”.

“The WA tennis community is grieving today after hearing about the tragic death of 15-year-old Kent Yamazaki,” the statement said.

“Kent was preparing for an ITF event in Nepal when he passed out and hit his head in the square. Unfortunately, he has not regained consciousness.

“Kent was known for his infectious smile and real love of the game. He was a true gentleman on and off the pitch, and his passion and incredible work ethic made him rise through the ranks and reach great heights in his tennis career when he proudly represented WA at many national events.

“Kent was also a committed State League player and a regular competitor in the WA tournament scene. Most recently, he was part of the victorious Applecross Senior High School team that won the national championships in Albury.

“Kent was always the first player in training and embodied the values ​​of the National Academy from Compete, Commit and Respect. He was a favorite among his peers and was valued by the wider tennis community for his hard work, friendliness and positive attitude.

“This is a tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go to Tomio, Kimie and the whole family, friends and coaches from Kent in this incredibly difficult time.”

The West Australian tennis community has gathered around the parents of the emerging tennis talent.

His local club, Alexander Park Tennis Club, also released a statement to pay tribute to his popular member.

Hello members. Many of you will now have heard the terrible news of yesterday’s death of one of our young club members, 15-year-old Kent Yamazaki. Kent, an aspiring star, was preparing for an ITF event in Nepal when he passed out and hit his head on the field. Tragically, he did not regain consciousness. Kent came to us from Mt Lawley Tennis Club last year to train and play in our state grade squad. After representing WA at a number of national events, he was already an integral part of our Men’s Division 2 team. A few weeks ago it was wonderful to see Kent win the U16 APTC Summer Gold tournament on our own courses. Known for his infectious smile, humility and grace, he will be remembered as a true champion on and off the pitch. Today we mourn a tragic loss. As a club and tennis community, it is important that we support each other, especially those who played alongside Kent, whether at school, at tournaments or in the league. Our thoughts and prayers go to Tomio and Kimie as well as to Kent’s family and friends. Unfortunately he is missing … Greg Hutchinson Patron on behalf of the Alexander Park Tennis Club. , , #tenniswesternaustralia #tenniswest #alexanderparktennisclub #aptc #tennis #perthlife #tenniswest #perthtennis #perthtennisclubs #tennisaustralia #perthsportslife #thetennisproacademy #mountlawley #northperthlocal #mytennisclub #northperthcafe @tennorthwest_leagues

