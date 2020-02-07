advertisement

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney

CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA – Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney insisted on Friday that the federal government should approve a massive oil project, saying it would refuse to send a terrible signal to investors.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the federal government is preparing an aid package for Alberta that will help ease the pain if it blocks Teck Resources Ltd’s $ 20.6 billion Frontier mine construction plan that has raised climate and wildlife concerns.

Alberta strongly supports the project on the grounds that it would create 7,000 jobs and help revitalize the energy industry in an effort. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet is due to make a decision by the end of this month.

Kenney said Teck had spent nearly $ 1 billion over a decade after clearing a series of regulatory hurdles. A rejection would now tell global capital markets that major projects can obey all the rules and still contradict what he called an arbitrary political decision, he said.

“I think it would be a devastating message to send in the direction of investor confidence at a time when we are trying to attract foreign direct investment into the Canadian economy,” Kenney told a business audience in Washington, D.C.

“Why would anyone invest in Canada? It’s a very dangerous way to go down,” he said in comments broadcast on Facebook.

Nixon: “For Ottawa to change the rules at 11am” would be devastating to investor confidence. #Abpolis enabled

Alberta has long been dissatisfied with what it sees as the Trudeau government’s decision to introduce stringent environmental rules on energy projects.

Kenney said it would be “difficult to overburden” the Albertans’ reaction to a rejection of the project.

Teck President and CEO Don Lindsay recently asked if the mine would ever be built, in part because oil prices were not so high.

Asked if he thought the project would go ahead, Kenney responded, “The company president told me, absolutely.”

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Bill Berkrot

