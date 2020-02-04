advertisement

Construction of Trans Mountain pipeline under construction near Edmonton in December 2019.

Trans Mountain

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney welcomed Tuesday’s ruling by the Federal Court of Appeal that rejected legal challenges to approving the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as a “victory for common sense and the rule of law”.

advertisement

In a 3-0 ruling, the court rejected four challenges to the approval presented last summer by indigenous groups in British Columbia, saying in the 95-page ruling that “we conclude there is no basis to interfere” with the decision.

The decision paves the way for construction to continue on the project, although First Nations have 60 days to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“This project has gone through years and years of more detailed and robust environmental and indigenous consultation review,” Kenney told reporters in Montreal on Tuesday.

According to the court ruling, of the 129 Indigenous groups invited to participate in the consultation process, more than 120 either supported the project or did not oppose it, “Kenney noted.

“So please remember that when you see one or two groups expressing opposition,” he said. “They are trying to veto the right of over 95 per cent of First Nations affected to benefit economically, to move their people from poverty to prosperity.”

Kenney said the “historic and critical decision” will help create certainty about the future of major resource projects.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet initially approved the project, which would twin the existing pipeline, in November 2016. Trudeau said at the time it was in Canada’s national interest to build the project, which would provide oil producers with oil. more space to get their products in the market.

But that approval was overturned by the Federal Court of Appeal in August 2018, citing an inadequate consultation process with indigenous communities and a failure to properly consider the potential impact on marine life from additional oil tankers outside B.C. coast.

The federal government then launched another round of consultations with indigenous communities and asked the National Energy Board to look at marine life. In June 2019, the cabinet issued its second approval for the project.

The Indian group of Coldwater, Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh and a group of First Nations in the Fraser Valley then asked the court to reconsider the ruling a second time, arguing that the government entered new consultations by predetermining the outcome.

Related

But the judges ruled that the government made a real effort, calling it “nothing but a rubber drill”.

Kenney said he particularly appreciated the court by making it clear in its decision that the task of consulting with indigenous groups was not tantamount to a veto.

“This marks an important milestone for TMX, but we will not get ahead of ourselves,” he said. “Completion of construction remains the true measure of success. We will keep our celebrations until oil flows through the pipeline. “

IthMe files from Canadian Press

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

advertisement